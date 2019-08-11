|
YORK, Maine - Robert "Bob" Joseph McKenna, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family at his beloved home.
Bob leaves his loving wife of 35 years, Nancy L. (Moore) McKenna; his three sons, Robert McKenna and his wife Crystal, Andrew McKenna and Scott McKenna and his wife Ashley; three wonderful granddaughters Sabrinah, Skylar, and Margaret; also survived by his sisters, Nancy, Beth, Peggy and a brother Billy and their families.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Burial will be in the First Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus #11940, P.O. Box 172, York Harbor, ME 03911 for the Special Olympics.
Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019