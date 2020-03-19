|
WELLS, Maine - Robert James "Robbie" Shook, 56, a resident of Wells, Maine, formerly of Kennebunkport, Maine, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Robbie was born in Westwood, N.J., on August 28, 1963, son of Robert J. and Barbara A. (Armstrong) Shook.
Robbie was a graduate of Kennebunk High School class of 1981. Robbie was an outstanding athlete for the Rams both as a quarterback on the football team and a center on the basketball team. After high school Robbie worked with his father as a carpenter and builder for many years and eventually went into his own business.
Robbie loved all sports. Football, golf and basketball were especially dear to him. He had a love of cooking and loved cooking for his family. Robbie had a bit of a green thumb, every year planting his cherry tomato garden and sharing his abundance of tomatoes with everyone.
He was predeceased by his father Robert J. Shook who died in 2007.
He is survived by his partner of 10 years, Cheryl Harding of Wells; his two beautiful daughters, Nicole Anderson, her husband David and son Emmet of Australia, and Valerie Schlegel and partner Blake Leifer of Arundel; his mother Barbara A. Shook of Kennebunkport; two brothers, Dennis Shook of OOB and William Shook and his wife Sherri of Hollis; six sisters, Deb DePiero and her husband Brad of Kennebunk, Beverly Scott of OOB, Karen Shook of Biddeford, Patty Powers and her husband Roger of Evanston, Wyoming, Laurie Gerard and her husband Garrett of Lyman and Kristen Gilman and her husband Tom of Gray, Maine. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family and his many nieces and nephews who love and miss him.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held by the family in the spring.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society at P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04043 in Robbie's memory. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robbie's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020