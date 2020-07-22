1/1
Robert L. Alessi
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KITTERY, Maine - Robert L. Alessi, 85, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on Sunday, July 12, 2020. A lifelong Kittery resident, Bob was born to Nazzareno and Gertrude (Shea) Alessi on August 9, 1934.

He married his soulmate, Joan M. Alessi, the two celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Bob built a successful career with National Gypsum, working his way from an entry level position at 19 years old to finally retiring as Plant Manager in Portsmouth, N.H. He was a longtime member and former President of the Kittery Lions Club, and devoted to his church, St. John's Episcopal in Portsmouth, N.H.

Bob was dedicated to his local community; from the Kittery Volunteer Fire Department, to selling Christmas tree's each December. He could be found behind the kitchen counter at pancake breakfasts, or at the church thrift shop.

Bob and Joan shared a special place together, their camp, "Linger Longer" in Lincoln, Maine. Where the entire family would make memories together. Whether it be out on the water, in the woods hunting, ice-fishing, or simply lakeside enjoying a spectacular sunset.

Predeceased by his wife, Joan M. Alessi and his sister-in-law Doris L. Finnigan. Bob leaves behind; his sister Gloria and husband Forrest Young, his brother David and wife Joann Alessi, his sister-in-law Nancy White, his two children; Cheryl Gonzales and Robert J. Alessi, four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: A delayed celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: The Kittery Lions Club; mailing address: Kittery Lions, P.O. Box 104, Kittery, ME 03904. To leave online condolences for the Alessi family, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Alessi Family has been entrusted to J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home in Kittery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
Of all the plant managers I had to deal with, Bob was my favorite. We always seemed to mesh in our dealings
and come up with the solution to our problem. He will be sorely missed by all.
Richard Mooshie
Coworker
July 23, 2020
My parents, Ed and Ruth Hartford were good friends with Joanie and Bob. My dad and my late husband Walt worked at the "Gyp". Bob was a nice fellow. Sorry for your loss
Janice Hartford Witham
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bob was a terrific mentor, friend and gentleman. He will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him on a personal basis. RIP.
Ray Syracuse
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Very sorry for your loss, may he rest in eternal peace.
Julie Conlon
Friend
July 22, 2020
so very sorry. May your wonderful memories help you through.
Lori J Vinciguerra
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved