KITTERY, Maine - Robert L. Alessi, 85, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on Sunday, July 12, 2020. A lifelong Kittery resident, Bob was born to Nazzareno and Gertrude (Shea) Alessi on August 9, 1934.
He married his soulmate, Joan M. Alessi, the two celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Bob built a successful career with National Gypsum, working his way from an entry level position at 19 years old to finally retiring as Plant Manager in Portsmouth, N.H. He was a longtime member and former President of the Kittery Lions Club, and devoted to his church, St. John's Episcopal in Portsmouth, N.H.
Bob was dedicated to his local community; from the Kittery Volunteer Fire Department, to selling Christmas tree's each December. He could be found behind the kitchen counter at pancake breakfasts, or at the church thrift shop.
Bob and Joan shared a special place together, their camp, "Linger Longer" in Lincoln, Maine. Where the entire family would make memories together. Whether it be out on the water, in the woods hunting, ice-fishing, or simply lakeside enjoying a spectacular sunset.
Predeceased by his wife, Joan M. Alessi and his sister-in-law Doris L. Finnigan. Bob leaves behind; his sister Gloria and husband Forrest Young, his brother David and wife Joann Alessi, his sister-in-law Nancy White, his two children; Cheryl Gonzales and Robert J. Alessi, four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A delayed celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: The Kittery Lions Club; mailing address: Kittery Lions, P.O. Box 104, Kittery, ME 03904. To leave online condolences for the Alessi family, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. Care of the Alessi Family has been entrusted to J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home in Kittery.