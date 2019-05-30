|
|
ELLINGTON, Fla. - Robert L. Pelletier, 68, of Ellington, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
Born in Peabody, Mass., Robert joined and served his country, as a Sargent in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Robert loved and cherished his family and friends and was an avid golf player and sports fan.
Survived by his mother Therese Pelletier; his sons Jason Pelletier (Jennifer) and Travis Pelletier Sr. (Patricia); partner Carol Trappman; sister Anne Marie Pelletier (Mary); brothers Ronald, Raymond, Paul, Johnny and Leonard; grandchildren September Martin, Travis Pelletier Jr., Maya and Lena Pelletier, Justin and Makayla Lesperance; great-grandchildren Isaiah Martin and Matthias Schell.
Preceded in death by his father Wilfred Pelletier and brother Gerald Pelletier.
SERVICES: A public service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire on June 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 30 to June 2, 2019