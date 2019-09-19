|
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Robert "Bob" M. Smith, 90, of Zephyrhills, Florida died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1928 in Randolph, Vt., the son of Hazen Fred Smith and Evelyn Fellows Smith.
Bob leaves his wife Marilyn; his son Kermit Smith of Christiansburg, Va.; his daughter Delphine Skillins of Danvers, Mass.; his stepson Kevin Ross Emery of Nashua, N.H.; his daughter-in-law Christina Emery of Rochester, N.H.; his sister Carolyn Bellefeuille of Boxford, Mass.; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his stepsons William Emery and Robert Emery.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12-3 p.m., at the Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Rd., Kittery, Maine. Family and friends are encouraged to come and share their memories of Bob.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019