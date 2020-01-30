|
|
BRENTWOOD - Robert "Bob" M. Walsh, 69, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the High Pointe House, Haverhill, Mass.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Walsh of Brentwood, N.H.; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Renee Walsh of Epping, N.H.; daughter and son-in-law, Candice and Christopher Aiken of Bradford, N.H.; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Allison Walsh of Wayland, Mass.; five granddaughters, Abigail Walsh, Madelin Walsh, Brooke Aiken, Clara Walsh, Greta Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial at a later date will be in Brentwood Cemetery, Brentwood, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. For a full obituary, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020