Robert N. Upton
1943 - 2020
KENSINGTON - Robert Nathaniel Upton, Sept. 26, 1943 to Aug. 15, 2020, was born in Woburn, Mass. to Nathaniel Upton and Eleanor (Jahnke) Upton.

"Bob" graduated from Woburn High School in 1961, then went on to graduate from the Industrial Technical School in Boston, Mass. a year later. Robert worked as a Refrigeration Technician for over 40 years, and as a Coppersmith at Northeast Lantern.

Bob's creative talents were many and varied. He also enjoyed playing music and was in a band in his teen years. There truly wasn't anything Bob couldn't make or fix if he wanted to. He also enjoyed woodworking, Bob built a beautiful log home in 1987 that he and Shirley enjoyed very much.

A dedicated Firefighter, Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Bob was a Fireman for 50 years - first in Barrington, N.H. then in Kensington, N.H. Bob was also Fire Chief in Kensington for 12 years.

Robert passed away peacefully in Newburyport, Mass. at Brigham Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He is survived by his sister Judith MacMullin, his loving wife Shirley, his son "Kip" Humphrey and his wife Kim, his daughter Beverly Upton, his stepdaughter Janice Viesel, his grandchildren Payton, Tyler, and Jasmin, and his two nieces Jennifer and Jessica.

Bob is predeceased by his sister Roberta (Bonnie) Zdon and stepson Mark Dow.

Shirley A. Upton and Robert N. Upton celebrated their 47th anniversary this year on May 25th.

We will all miss Bob's humor as well as his "Grumpy" side.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kensington Fire Department would be greatly appreciated. The address for the Fire Department is 124 Amesbury Rd., Kensington, NH 03833.

SERVICES: Graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Kensington Cemetery across from the fire station. A gathering at the park after, with light refreshments, all are welcome. Note: the Church is requiring everyone wear masks graveside. To mask or not to mask, will be your choice at the park.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
