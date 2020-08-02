PORTSMOUTH - Robert R. Threeton, 86, passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with his loving family close by his side.



Born in Springfield, La. on Jan. 17, 1934, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 18. One of his first assignments was Pepperell AFB in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada where he met and married his bride of 65 years, Mary Elizabeth (O'Toole). The couple had been introduced (set up) by their close lifelong friends, Gene and Patricia (Connors) Murphy. In 1978 a retirement ceremony for the couple was held at PAFB to honor their 26 years of devoted service to our country.



After his retirement from the Air Force, MSGT Threeton held a number of management, production and administrative positions including Data General, DOMTAR and Allard's Moving and Storage.



He expressed his faith in God through his dedicated belief in community service. Bob was a loyal member of Council 140, Knights of Columbus, and St. Mary's assembly 4th Degree, holding many offices including Grand Knight & Faithful Navigator. He served 29 years as Purser of the Assembly and 16 years as Recording Secretary of the Council.



He is survived by his beloved wife Mary of Portsmouth; his children: Katherine and her husband Donald Richard of Rochester, Cynthia Wiggins of Dover, Lisa Leary of Saco, Maine, Robert J. Threeton and his wife Felicia (Lopez) of Arlington, Va., Daniel Threeton and his wife Jennifer (Naples) of South Berwick, Maine and Mary Beth Threeton of Portsmouth; 22 grandchildren: Nicole Kliger, Michelle Rohrbacher and her husband Ian, Jeremiah DesJardin and his wife Keshia and Amanda Elwell, Eric Threeton and his wife Christina, Jason, Benjamin and Tina Wiggins, Tucker Leary, Jack Bowman, Josh Naples, Jeremy Naples and his wife Emily and Kendra Threeton, Danielle Levesque and her husband Shawn, Keri Chase and her fiancé Alexander and Clayton MacKenzie; 12 great grandchildren: Marilyn Kliger, Katy, Maddy, Emmy, Ethan and Gideon Rohrbacher, Riley DesJardin, William Elwell, John and Jaylyn Wiggins, Cassidy and Sylas Levesque. Many nieces and nephews of Louisiana and Missouri.



He was predeceased by his parents George and Stella of Springfield, La., brother Louis of Missouri, sister Cleo Sticker and brother Herman, both of Springfield, La., as well as a nephew Rufus A. Sticker and nieces Valerie Jean Davidson and Kathy McKinney, all of Springfield, La.



In his final weeks, Bob was lovingly cared for at home, by his children and daughter in law Jennifer, with whom he shared a special bond. His devoted niece Mary Alice Sticker came up from Louisiana to help with his care. The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice for its guidance and care.



A "We Honor Veterans" program of Beacon honored Bob with a beautiful bedside tribute. He was alert and able to participate. He and his family were touched. Also present for the ceremony were Pastor Donald Gum, from the "church next door" on Ocean Rd. and Chaplain Susan Walker of Beacon Hospice. Thanks for all your prayers.



Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later, safer time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to Portsmouth Catholic SHARE fund, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.



Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.







