KENSINGTON - Robert S. Andrews passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Bobby was born on November 16, 1943 to Sylverster Andrews and Fannie Ranta Andrews. He was raised in Amesbury, Mass., and attended Amesbury High School, Class of 1962.



He was a member of the United States Airforce, retiring as a Sargent. He received medals of National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Bobby worked as a design engineer until he retired. Bobby enjoyed playing hockey, running track and skiing at his beloved Amesbury Ski Tow where he was a member of the National Ski Patrol. Bobby was also very fond of his yellow Labs. Bobby lived in Kensington N.H., for the last 44 years and was a member of the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, performing numerous roles in the department throughout his service. Bobby was an accomplished carpenter and built three houses over the years, it was always a labor of love.



He is survived by his daughter Jenny Tizzard, her husband Bill, their children, Jack, Emma and Connor of Portsmouth; his son Matthew Andrews and his wife Heather and their son Ryder of Kensington, N.H.; his brother Stan and wife Beverly of Black Earth, Wisconsin. He is also survived by his former wife Laurie Andrews of Portsmouth, N.H., and Ft. Meyers, Fla. who was his caregiver for the last two years; and his oldest and dearest longtime friend Roger Mason of Atkinson, N.H. A special thank you to Donna DiMauro who helped care for him over the past two years.



SERVICES: At this time, due to COVID, there will be a private family burial. At a later date to be announced, there will be a memorial service. Arrangements were made with the Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury.







