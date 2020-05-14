|
HAMPTON - Robert "Bob" S. Wall, 81, of Hampton, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1938 in Danvers, Mass., a son of the late Emerson and Elsie (Anthony) Wall.
Raised in Danvers he graduated from Holton High School with the Class of 1956.
Bob worked in industrial hardware sales his whole life; first working at Charles Feldman Co for a number of years before starting his own company, the Wall Company in 1990 and retiring in 2015.
Bob was a 54 years member and Past Master of Mosaic Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Danvers. He had many friends and was always ready to lend a hand to creatively solve a problem or make life easier for others. His stories and jokes brought a smile to everyone he met.
Family members include his wife of 55 years, Carol (Austin) Wall of Hampton; sons, Robert Wall and his wife Melissa and Michael Wall and his wife Amy: brother Richard Wall and his wife Shirley of Aurora, Colo.; sister Sandra Gray of Beverly, Mass.; grandchildren, Emily, Sam, Becca, Mckenzy, Brady, Riley and Murphy Wall.
SERVICES: At Robert's request all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Robert's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 14 to May 17, 2020