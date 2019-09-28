Home

POWERED BY

Robert "Mike" Sargent Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Mike" Sargent Sr. Obituary
STETSON, Maine - Robert "Mike" Sargent Sr., 70, of Stetson, Maine and formerly of Rye, N.H., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on Jan. 11, 1949, he was the son of Francis L. Sargent and Ethel Maker Hodgman

He is survived by his wife, Jan of Stetson, Maine; son Robert and his wife, Seton, of Strafford, N.H; daughter Bethany of Leicester, N.C.; stepdaughter Paula Wellde of Rye, N.H.; stepson Russell Wellde of Viera, Fla.; granddaughter Adelyn Sargent; grandson Carter Reilley.

He was predeceased by his second wife, Sandra Sargent.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.