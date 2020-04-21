|
YORK, Maine - Robert Tarpinian, Jr., 72, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Robert was born in Springfield, Mass., son of the late Robert and Marguerite (Baronian) Tarpinain.
Robert spent his childhood in Enfield, Conn., where he graduated from Enfield High School (Class of 1966). After earning his BA from Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., (Class of 1970), he worked as a loan officer for Allstate and Morgan Stanley. His career provided him the opportunity to experience life in a variety of parts of the country including Chicago, Ill., and Murrietta, Calif.
After retirement, he continued to enjoy life in California for a few years before relocating to York, Maine in 2006 to enjoy, year-round, the town which he and his family had traditionally visited each summer as a favorite vacation spot.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Hover and her husband, Gary; his nephew, Robert Hover and his wife, Britney with their two children, Ainsley and Callum; and his nephew, Jonathan Hover and his husband, Kyle Poyar.
SERVICES: A burial and private graveside ceremony will take place in Enfield, Conn., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the York Fire Department www.yorkvillagefire.com or the York Ambulance Association www.yorkambulance.com. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020