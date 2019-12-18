|
PORTSMOUTH - Robert "Bob" Trask, 78, aka "Portsmouth Slim" passed away, peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Boston at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Bob was born in Cambridge, Mass., July 5, 1941 to George and Phyllis (Brooks) Trask. He graduated from Somerville High School, attended Tufts University and joined the National Guard Army Band.
At a very early age he developed a love, and incredible knowledge of music. At two years old, while in Woolworth's he announced to his mother "that's Harry James" who was playing trumpet on the radio in the store. He began playing clarinet while in junior high and later moved to the saxophone, playing tenor and baritone. Bob could pick up any riff in a matter of seconds and could develop unique arrangements. He loved R&B and jazz and was an encyclopedia of music knowledge easily able to name who appeared on which recordings over a long span of time. He played frequently in the N.H. seacoast, southern Maine area with several bands including The Practical Cats, The Movers, and countless freelance gigs.
He loved life and was perhaps the kindest person you've ever met, always willing to help those in need as he could. He had a zany sense of humor, viewing the world a little differently than the average guy and always ready to share in a good laugh.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy MacDonald her husband David, nephew Geoff MacDonald, niece Julia Sudderth, a grandnephew and several grandnieces. In addition he leaves behind his longtime friend Bonnie Edwards, James Kaddy and many friends from the seacoast music scene.
SERVICES: There will be a celebration of Bob's life and music in the springtime. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit ww.RemickGendron.com to view Bob's memorial website, or to sign his tribute wall.
