Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
For more information about
Robert Gula
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
corner of Front and Lincoln Streets Exeter
View Map

Robert V. Gula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert V. Gula Obituary
STRATHAM - Robert V. Gula, 72, of Stratham, died suddenly on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of late Mike and Francis (Sluzin) Gula.

He touched many lives and will be remembered as a loving father and a caring friend.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Catherine M. Gula, his sister Michele F. (DeMeo) Gabler and his brother Eugene C. Gula.

He is survived by his daughter Nicole M. Gula, his son Mike E. Gula and his daughter Carrie Ann.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michaels Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. Friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family to celebrate his life on Sunday, November 17, from 3-5 p.m., at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NYC Shiba Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 20271 Greeley Square Station, New York, NY 10001-0003 or via https://tinyurl.com/Gula-Robert.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -