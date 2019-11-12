|
STRATHAM - Robert V. Gula, 72, of Stratham, died suddenly on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of late Mike and Francis (Sluzin) Gula.
He touched many lives and will be remembered as a loving father and a caring friend.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Catherine M. Gula, his sister Michele F. (DeMeo) Gabler and his brother Eugene C. Gula.
He is survived by his daughter Nicole M. Gula, his son Mike E. Gula and his daughter Carrie Ann.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michaels Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. Friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family to celebrate his life on Sunday, November 17, from 3-5 p.m., at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NYC Shiba Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 20271 Greeley Square Station, New York, NY 10001-0003 or via https://tinyurl.com/Gula-Robert.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019