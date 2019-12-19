|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Robert W. Bushman, 81, of Portsmouth, N.H. passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home in Portsmouth with family by his side. Bob was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on September 25, 1938 to the late Priscilla (Howard) Dame and Robert Armand Bushman.
Bob graduated from Portsmouth High School, Class of 1956. He began his career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1958, joining the apprentice shipfitter program. Throughout the years, he advanced to several positions, and in 1972 joined the Nuclear Engineering Department. Bob retired in 2003, after 35 years of government service.
After retirement, he started a transportation company, Your Personal Driver, which he operated for twenty years. He enjoyed the clients, many who became dear friends.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife Connie with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He is survived by two daughters Cheryl Bushman and Michele Horrocks (Greg), a son Matthew Bushman, and a sister Rita MacArthur (Albert). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Brittany Bushman (Daniela), Cassandra Dinardi (Frankie), Olivia Vail, Ryan, Joshua, Isaiah and Caleb Bushman. Also "great grands" Lowen Gavin, Kaiden and Griffin Dinardi. Bob was predeceased by two precious grandsons Brandon Bushman and Wyatt Gavin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cornerstone VNA and Hospice and Home Instead for their extraordinary care and support.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel St., Portsmouth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019