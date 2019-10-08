|
|
YORK BEACH, Maine - Roberto R. Fallavollita, 92, of Westwood, Mass., and York Beach, Maine, died peacefully at home Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Lucille (Battaglia) Fallavollita with whom he just celebrated 70 years of marriage. He leaves with a special place in the hearts of sons and their wives, Robert (Susan) of South Windsor, Conn., and Paul (Susan) of Medway, Mass.; grandchildren, Kathryn Fallavollita, Christine Fallavollita, Domenic Fallavollita, and Maria Fallavollita; dear sister Arcangela (Ann/Angie) Benda of Roslindale; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends Milo Palmieri and Bob McElroy who stood by him through even the most difficult days.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by brothers, Antonio (Tony) Fallavollita, Pelino (Paul) Fallavollita, and Serafino (Henry) Fallavollita; sisters, Caterina (Catherine) Stoico, Rose Ferraro, and Adeline (Lena) Vieira.
The family is sincerely grateful for the high quality care and loving support provided by Avril, Kelley, Chaplin Rev. Raymond Selker, Olga, and Francine.
The son of Roberto and Angelina (Lattanzio) Fallavollita, he was raised in East Boston the youngest of eight children. In 1944 he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country stateside at Whidbey Island, Wash., as a Photographer's Mate. In his early years he worked for the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad Co. He later joined Boston Edison where he made lifelong friends and retired after 32 wonderful years. The Edison retiree luncheons were something he never wanted to miss.
Bob embodied the core values of the greatest generation. An industrious man, he loved to putter and tinker. Bob had a knack for making simple jobs more difficult seemingly because he liked the challenge and the reward of a job well done. He was self-reliant and worked incredibly hard in partnership with Lucy, while scrimping and saving to achieve their dream of building and owning a summer home in York Beach.
Some of his happiest days were those spent with his extended family and friends during holidays, special occasions and in York Beach in the summer. Born with a song in his heart, Bob was known to belt out a tune at random times and did so with joy and gusto. His sons and their families meant the world to him. Every minute was treasured with his grandchildren who brought out his inner child. How lucky we were to have him in our lives for so many years.
SERVICES: Visiting hours were held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham, Monday, Oct. 7. Funeral from the funeral home was held Tuesday, Oct. 8 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church, Westwood. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway St., Everett, MA 02149. Online guestbook at: gfdoherty.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019