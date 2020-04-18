|
PORTSMOUTH - It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Robin Normandeau announces her passing on Thursday, April 16, 2020 after a two year fight against Multiple Myeloma.
Robin was a much loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to literally hundreds of people.
Robin was born to Robert and Patricia Crothers in 1957 and grew up in Rye Beach, N.H. before moving to Portsmouth as a young woman. She was predeceased in death by her parents, her sister Cathy and her brothers George and John.
She is survived by her loving husband Glenn and her adored son Hunter of Santa Clara, Calif., her sisters Linda Crothers of Scituate, Mass. and Bonnie Hatch (Danny) of Portsmouth, her brothers Patrick (Maureen) of Topsfield, Mass. and James (Sharon) of Annapolis, Md. and her sisters-in-law Anne Crothers of Del Ray, Fla. and Melissa Crothers (Moses) of Weston, Fla. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law Ruth Normandeau , brother-in-law David Normandeau (Heidi), sister-in-law Lynn Poloquin and her children Michael and Isabel of Goffstown, N.H. Robin also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews that she cherished, Christina, Will, Andrew, Duncan, Shannon, Kaleigh, Allie and Zach.
Robin had many successes in her career, first working side by side with her father in the family construction business before joining her husband in his marine construction business. She then found her true calling as the owner and proprietor of the South End Yacht Club where she successfully combined her business acumen with her love of entertaining, great food and making her hundreds of members all friends.
Due to Covid-19, the family will plan a celebration of her life as soon as the world rights itself.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Oncology Departments at Exeter Hospital or Mass General Hospital whose doctors, nurses and staff worked lovingly and tirelessly cared for Robin over the last two years.
The family would also like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Robin and Glenn's wonderful friends and neighbors for their love, concern, caring and thoughtfulness, you made Robin's struggle, and our loss a bit more bearable.
Farrell Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020