|
|
EXETER - Robin Sara Zelinka was born May 10, 1963, in York, Pennsylvania to Alfred William Zelinka I and Patsy Jean (Cunningham) Zelinka. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Hampton, New Hampshire, after facing cancer for six months with an extraordinarily positive outlook.
Robin loved three things the most: her family; her neighbors in the Powder House Cooperative neighborhood in Exeter, N.H.; and, her career at One Sky Community Services in Portsmouth, N.H., where she excelled at her work, maintained many friendships with co-workers, case managers, and clients, and received several recognitions. She enjoyed a good laugh, sending people greeting cards, and helping others. Robin also liked reading, horses, travelling and going on cruises. She was especially proud of her nieces and nephews; having a mom who was one of twenty children; having a 50-year friendship with First Grade classmate Eric Hartman (Spring Grove, Pa.); and, living independently in her own home with her cat, Daizee. Robin was very appreciative of the many professionals who provided her medical and supportive care over the years.
She is survived by her mother, Patsy Heiland (Orange, Calif.); stepsister Marlou Heiland and her partner Patrice Manning, (Gilbert, Ariz.); stepsister Marsha Heiland (Hampton, N.H.); and, brother, Al Zelinka, and his wife, Anna Pehoushek (Orange, Calif.). Lovingly known as "Aunt," Robin also is survived by nephew Robby Hamblet and his wife Jennifer, (Bellevue, Wash.); niece Kathryn Hamblet (Brighton, Mass.); niece Sally Hamblet (New York, N.Y.); nephew Will Hamblet (Hampton, N.H.); and, nephew, John Zelinka, (Orange, Calif.). Her two loving "Dads" predeceased Robin: Alfred William Zelinka I (1977) and Martin Byron Heiland, Jr. (2017).
SERVICES: A private celebration of life will be planned later in the year. She will be buried at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to One Sky Community Services at www.oneskyservices.org or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020