Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church
30 Church St.
Laconia, NH
View Map

Roger B. Webster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger B. Webster Obituary
LACONIA - Roger Byron Webster, 91, of Laconia, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Ledgeview in the Taylor Community surrounded by family.

Roger was born on Nov. 18, 1928 (which he proudly shared with Mickey Mouse) in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of Earl A. and Lucille A. (Paul) Webster.

Roger worked as a storekeeper, salesman, and then owned a metal building supply company in Londonderry, N.H.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Hikel) Webster in 2019, his parents and a sister Felicia Hamm.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Pamela Paquette and her husband John of Gilford, Susan Morse of Alton, Elizabeth (Betsy) Webster of Laconia; sons Mark Webster of New Bedford, Mass., Peter Webster of York, Maine; grandson Andrew Morse; granddaughters Kristin Sarette and her husband Patrick Hibbard, Beth Morse, Robyn Sarette and her husband John Toussaint; and a great grandson Byron Hibbard, as well as several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, N.H. using the Carriage House entrance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the St. Andre Bessette Parish- St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia, N.H.

A private burial with be held in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth, N.H. in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Roger's name to Lakes Region Scholarship, P. O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, for the Kiwanis Club of Laconia College Scholarship Fund.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -