Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Roger Finch

Roger Finch Obituary
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Roger Finch, 82, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in York Hospital. Roger was born April 17, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; son of Willard G. and Phyllis I. (Creek) Finch.

He is survived by his spouse, Louis M. Hargan of Cape Neddick, Maine; his sisters, Merlyn Collings of Brevard, N.C. and Darlene Wright of Leicester, N.C.

SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Saturday, October 12, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
