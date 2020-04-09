|
BRADENTON, Fla. - Roger Irving Holt, Jr., passed away at his home, in Bradenton, Fla., on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Roger was born in Plymouth, Maine to Elsie M. and Roger I. Holt, Sr. on June 17, 1931.
He was predeceased by his longtime partner, Margaret S. Maney and his brother, Gary A. Holt.
Roger spent his entire life in airplanes, his father teaching him to fly at a very young age. Roger was awarded his private pilot license on his seventeenth birthday, making him the youngest private pilot in this country on that day. Roger was a bush pilot and flight instructor for many years at Newport Flying Service in Millinocket, Maine and Holt Flying Service in Greenville, Maine. Roger served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In 1962, he began his career as an airline pilot with Eastern Airlines and retired a Captain in 1985. In retirement, Roger continued his love of flying into his 70's, bush piloting in Alaska and Maine where he enjoyed sharing his passion with friends and family.
Being an avid sportsman his entire life, Roger loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends, going camping, snowmobiling, waterskiing, fishing, hunting, just being with everyone at his camp on Wilson Pond. Roger was a man of very few words, though the way he lived his life spoke volumes of the man he was.
He leaves four children, Patti Holt of Bradenton, Fla., Karen Green and her husband, Edward, of Bradenton, Fla., Roger Holt and his wife, Shawna, of Corinth, Maine and Steven Holt of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren, Christopher Arey and his wife, Stephanie, Timothy Arey and his wife, Jessica, Timothy Green, Donald Green and his wife Melissa, Amanda Holt and her husband, Dillanger, Adam Holt and his wife, Dorothy; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his dog that he loved so much, Rowdy; his brother, Budd D. Holt and his longtime partner, Alice, of Willow, Alaska, and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: To honor Roger's wishes, there will be no Service or Celebration of Life. Roger will be laid to rest in Plymouth, Maine later this year.
Heartfelt thanks for the love, care, compassion, and support shown to Roger and his family during his final journey in life. Roger will be missed by many and forever loved and missed by his children and their families. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020