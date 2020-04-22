Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Roger M. Langille

Roger M. Langille Obituary
YORK, Maine - Roger M. Langille, a native of York, Maine, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He had been at Avita of Wells assisted living facility for almost three years. Roger passed quietly in his sleep of natural causes.

The Corona Virus was not to blame and the entire Avita staff has worked hard to keep it out of their facility. However, because of restrictions due to the virus, services for Roger will be postponed until they are safe to hold.

Roger had just celebrated his 94th birthday.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 22 to May 1, 2020
