YORK, Maine - Roger M. Langille, of York, Maine, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Roger was born on April 7, 1926 in York, Maine to the parents of Lena and Valentine Langille.



Roger grew up in York where he graduated with the York High School Class of 1943 where he also met his future wife Patricia Adjutant. Roger enlisted in the Navy as so many of his generation did and after marrying Pat, was assigned to the Brinkley Bass, a destroyer out of North Carolina. After the war, Roger took a job at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



Roger did some plumbing on the side, and also hunted, fished and trapped. These were hobbies he enjoyed as a young boy where more often than not, they put food on the table. Roger built a farm and in addition to raising four children, cats and dogs, added sheep, chickens, pigs and one very large Black Angus Steer named Taurus! Once the kids were grown and out of the house Roger and Pat built a smaller home on Fall Mill Road and settled in for retirement.



All things change, and a little time later, Roger and Pat decided to go their separate ways. Roger started building a camp up on Lower Wilson Pond in Greenville and it was during this time that he started courting Rega Bridges, our town clerk, and was very happy when she accepted his offer of marriage. Married once more, Roger moved in with Rega in her home across from the police department down to the beach. Roger once again went back to work only this time as the Town of York's first Code Enforcement Officer.



They had a great life and enjoyed the camp up to the lake and spent summers there. After an all too short of period of time the good Lord called Rega home and Roger was on his own again.



Sometime after Rega passed, it was just by chance that Charlie and Gladys Moulton had a tenant named Mary Freeman they thought Roger should meet. They introduced Roger to Mary and once they started seeing each other, they knew it was a great match.



Roger and Mary enjoyed many happy times up to Moosehead at the camp and then at a camper they owned by Sebago lake. They loved the outdoors and drove not once, but twice to Alaska and back! All too soon, Mary passed away and Roger was on his own again. Already living in an assisted living facility, Roger passed two years later.



Roger was predeceased by a daughter, Janice Walsh, who left behind her husband Tom, her daughter Dorothy Stiles her husband Graham and their son Hunter. Roger also has three surviving children, Judith Griffin and her husband Tom, Donald Langille, David Langille and his daughters Katie and her husband and daughter named Rowan, and Emily and her son Zachary. Roger also loved his "adopted" children and grandchildren from Rega and Mary whom he loved and was loved by very much. At the age of 94, Roger passed from natural causes and did and saw much in all those years.



The whole family is thankful for the wonderful life Avita of Wells provided for Roger these past three years. Whenever we went to visit, he was happy and still had a glint of mischief in his eyes.



SERVICES: There will be visitation for Roger at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 25. This is hoped to be a time of celebration of his life and not a time to mourn. He will be buried in a private ceremony for family only at a later date.







