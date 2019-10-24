|
KITTERY, Maine - Roger McIntire was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Daniel Porter and Louise Irene (Ducayet) on August 22, 1937 and died with his family by his side on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Roger graduated from The University of New Hampshire in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for nearly 30 years as a Nuclear Engineer. When he retired he took a job with The Portsmouth Herald delivering newspapers which he enjoyed very much.
He was the very proud father of six children, five sons Micum, Brent, Gary, Cameron, Jared and only daughter Kylie and grandfather to Tyler, Mason, Chase, Lydia, Silas, Junne, Eben, Rylan and Sierra.
SERVICES: Upon his request, no services are being held, but a party in his honor to celebrate his
life will take place at the home of his eldest son in Eliot at 175 Governor Hill Rd on Sunday, November 17, from 2-4 p.m., where all are welcome to attend. Care of the McIntire Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019