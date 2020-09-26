1/1
Roland T. Barnaby
PORTSMOUTH - Roland Taylor Barnaby, 78, Portsmouth and Franconia, N.H. , son of Roland Thompson and Ina Taylor Barnaby, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 after a long, courageous battle from Parkinson's/Lewy Body dementia at Edgewood Centre Nursing Home.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1941 in Lynn, Mass. although he always considered himself a New Hampshire native.

He graduated from Winnacunnet High School [59), Plymouth Teachers College [BEd. 1963] and UNH [MEd. 1971].

Survivors include his wife, Linda, of 56 years, five children, [Tucker, Jeffrey, Bruce, Elizabeth, and Molly], 11 grandchildren [Kirsten, Lauren, Kyle, Cameron, Cannon, Tucker, Campbell, Jackson, Caelan, Lindsey, and Matthew], and one sister, Charlotte "Peppa" Ring.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Lynda Berry.

SERVICES: All family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at the Elk's Club, 500 Jones Ave., Portsmouth, N.H. on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required to walk in then restaurant rules will apply - masks not required while eating and drinking and tables will have social distancing. To view the extended obituary and donation information please visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome .com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
