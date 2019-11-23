|
SEABROOK BEACH - Rolando S. "Ron" Saldi, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Chambersburg, Pa. Born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Ron spent much of his life in a home built by his late father on Hillcrest Avenue. Ron is the son of the late Salvatore and Santa (Tarallo) Saldi.
Ron graduated from Haverhill Trade School in 1964. He worked as a machinist for several years at Raytheon in Andover, Mass., before joining Western Electric in 1971. It was there that he made his career as a machinist and a member of Local 1365 of the Communication Workers of America, spending almost 35 years with Western Electric and its successor companies, until his retirement from Lucent Technologies.
Ron is survived by, and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his two children, Gina Saldi of Haverhill, Mass., and Chris Saldi and his wife, Misty and their two children, Cade and Talianna of Marietta, Georgia, all of whom Ron loved dearly; his three brothers, Joe Saldi of Haverhill, Sam Saldi and his wife, Joann, of Groveland, and Jack Saldi and his wife, Millie of North Hampton, N.H.; his former wife, Cheryl (Bosse) Watson and her husband, John of Haverhill. Ron is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by two sisters, Rose (Saldi) Raneiri of Youngstown, Ohio and Vera (Saldi) Turcotte of Haverhill.
SERVICES: A celebration of Ron's life, and a visitation time to connect with his family and friends, will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. His funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in Ron's name, to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 300 Broadway, Methuen, Mass., or to the New England Christian Church, 249 Lafayette Rd., Salisbury, Mass. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidedchapelfh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019