WELLS, Maine - Ronald Andre LeBlanc, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 after years of progressing Alzheimer's.
Ron was a loving husband to his wife Patty, a wonderful father to his five children Danni (Jim Emerson), Sean (Alaina), Randi, Tim, and Christina; a grandfather to Brady; a brother to Pris LeBlanc, Jackie Wood, Roger LeBlanc (Frannie), and Charlene (Roy Theriault). Ron also leaves behind a large and loving family and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Florence, and his brother Bob.
Born on Sept. 5, 1952 in Biddeford, Maine, he attended St Lewis High School. Ron was a skilled welder at Saco Defense, Genest Concrete, and The Baker Company. He continued to live in Southern Maine, where he loved playing softball with his friends, golfing with his wife, and watching his children play their own sports as they grew up. He never missed a chance to make a new friend, make someone laugh, or enjoy a good conversation. Ron's humor and dedication to his family will always be remembered fondly by those who were fortunate to get to know him. He will be greatly missed.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30. The service is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ramada Inn, located at 377 North Street, Saco, Maine. All are welcome to join in on the celebration with stories and laughter about the wonderfully kind and humorous man Ron was.
If you would like to express your sympathy in memory of Ron, please donate to the Sam L. Cohen Center located at 30 Barra Road, Biddeford, ME or at SMAAA.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019