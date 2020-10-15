1/
Ronald Aldrich
HAVERHILL, Mass. – Ronald Aldrich, 70, of Haverhill, Mass. and formerly Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Wingate at Haverhill.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Portsmouth, N.H., to the late Coy and Dorothy (Hayford) Aldrich. Ronald attended Portsmouth Schools and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School.

Prior to his retirement he was employed as a welder for AT&T/Lucent Technologies.

Ronald enjoyed fishing and loved swimming.

His wife, Betty Ann Aldrich, predeceased him.

Survivors include a son, Matthew Aldrich of Haverhill, Mass. and a daughter, Rebecca Aldrich of Newburyport, Mass.; his sisters, Carol Montgomery of Beaver, Ohio, Geraldine "Jeri" Kaufman of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Marilyn "Mary" LaValley of Portsmouth. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Aurore Follansbee of Amesbury, Mass. and lifelong friend, Barbara Faulkner of Kittery, Maine; several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery in Portsmouth. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association,166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110. https://www.alz.org/manh. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
