KENNEBUNK, Maine - Ronald Channing Clark, 85, a longtime resident of Marblehead, Mass., died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was the husband of Judith (Littlefield) Clark with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
He was the former Chief Investment Officer at Putnam Investments in Boston from which he retired in 1991.
Born in the family home in Kennebunk, Maine, on August 7, 1934, Ronald was the youngest and last surviving of the four children of the late Waldo Bishop Clark and Helen Mildred (Day) Clark.
Ronald was the father of Brandon Clark of Pasadena, Calif., and Darryl Clark and his wife, Stefanie of Kennebunk, Maine; the grandfather of Colby, Cassandra and Mitchell Clark and the uncle of several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was raised and educated in Belmont, Mass., and graduated from Belmont High School with the Class of 1952. He received his Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from MIT and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. After his undergraduate studies, Ronald started his career in civil engineering and worked in that field for a few years. Later he worked for Eberstadt Fund Management, New York and then joined Putnam Investments in Boston in 1967.
Ronald will be remembered by many as a sweet person. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Marblehead and Kennebunk, Maine where he liked boating, camping, bicycling and cross country skiing. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, Judy across the U.S. and abroad and was also an amateur photographer.
SERVICES: Due to current pandemic restrictions, funeral services and burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to a charity of one's choice. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
He was the former Chief Investment Officer at Putnam Investments in Boston from which he retired in 1991.
Born in the family home in Kennebunk, Maine, on August 7, 1934, Ronald was the youngest and last surviving of the four children of the late Waldo Bishop Clark and Helen Mildred (Day) Clark.
Ronald was the father of Brandon Clark of Pasadena, Calif., and Darryl Clark and his wife, Stefanie of Kennebunk, Maine; the grandfather of Colby, Cassandra and Mitchell Clark and the uncle of several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was raised and educated in Belmont, Mass., and graduated from Belmont High School with the Class of 1952. He received his Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from MIT and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. After his undergraduate studies, Ronald started his career in civil engineering and worked in that field for a few years. Later he worked for Eberstadt Fund Management, New York and then joined Putnam Investments in Boston in 1967.
Ronald will be remembered by many as a sweet person. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Marblehead and Kennebunk, Maine where he liked boating, camping, bicycling and cross country skiing. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, Judy across the U.S. and abroad and was also an amateur photographer.
SERVICES: Due to current pandemic restrictions, funeral services and burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to a charity of one's choice. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.