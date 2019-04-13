|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Ronald E. Vermette, 77, of Fifes Lane in South Berwick died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. surrounded by his loving family.
Born in South Berwick on February 12, 1942 he was the son of the late Harry and Antoinette (Gagnon) Vermette. He was raised in Dover attending St. Charles School and Dover High School. Following high school he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War where he spent much of his deployment in Danang.
After his discharge he married his loving wife of 53 years Patricia (Bradshaw) Vermette and together they made their home for a time in Dover and Kittery before settling in South Berwick where they would raise their family.
He and Pat bought "Karen's" Lunch truck in 1970 and he operated it until 1975 serving folks in Kittery, Portsmouth and the construction crews on the Interstate 95 corridor as it was being built.
In 1975 after serving as a part time officer for the Town of Kittery, he was appointed as a full time police officer proudly serving for over 25 years, mentoring many young officers and creating memorable community relationships and fostering his second family within the walls of the station rising to senior patrolman prior to his retirement.
He enjoyed many years of family camping escapades and cherished his time hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers and being with family and good friends at camp in Harmony Maine and Pine River Pond in New Hampshire.
He and his family were members of the Parish of the Ascension of the Lord attending Our Lady of The Angels Parish in South Berwick.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Patricia of South Berwick; sons, John, Matthew, Christopher, Douglas and their wives; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Raphael's Church on Whipple Road in Kittery, followed by military honors at church. Following Mass all are invited to the Kittery Lions Club for an Irish Wake as he requested. Feel free to bring a dish for a pot luck meal. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com .
In lieu of flowers donations may made in his memory to Special Olympics Maine 125 John Roberts Road Portland Maine 04106.
Care for the Vermette family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019