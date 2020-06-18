Ronald K. Mills
KITTERY, Maine - Ronald K. Mills, 87, of Kittery, Maine and Shelburne, Vermont, beloved father, grandfather, and child of God died peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Ron was predeceased by Lenore Mills, his beloved wife of 55 years, and is survived by his children and their spouses: Wallace Mills and wife Theresa of South Berwick, Maine; Deirdre Mills Goldenbogen and husband Kevin of Charlotte, Vt.; and Raymond Mills and wife Rachel Andron of Port Washington, N.Y., along with eight grandchildren.

SERVICES: Due to current restrictions, the celebration of life will be private. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Mills family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
