Ronald L. Turner
YORK, Maine - On Friday, May 8, 2020, Ronald L. Turner, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 79 at St. Mary's d'Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, Maine after a long battle with Alzheimer 's disease. Ronald was born October 18, 1940 in Lewiston, Maine to Linwood and Loaneita (Jewell) Turner.

After attending Edward Little High School in Auburn, he joined the Army and served during the Korean War. Along with his former wife, Ellen, he lived and raised five children in York. He owned and operated Ronald Turner & Son Roofing Co. for more than 30 years.

He was a proud member of the American Legion in Berwick, Maine. His greatest love was for the Boston Red Sox. He spent many times at Fenway Park with his son and daughters and was proud to have gone to the 1975 and 2004 World Series.

Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Linwood, and his mother, Loaneita. He is survived by his son, James R. Turner (wife Beth of North Berwick, Maine) and his four daughters, Wendy Caswell (husband Chris of Dover, N.H.), Debbie Simmons (husband Greg of Springboro, Ohio), Kathleen Fortin (husband Craig of Audubon, Pa.) and Karen Norton (husband Tim of Yarmouth, Maine); his brother George Grant and his wife Betty of Turner, Maine. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren; Nicholas Caswell, Zachary Simmons, Matthew Simmons, Olivia Fortin, Graham Fortin, Claire Fortin, Adam Norton, Emily Norton, Maggie Norton, Kate Turner, Alexis Turner and Jaymeson Turner and had many loving nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, June 14, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 15 in Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Springvale, Maine. Attendance limitations of 50 people and social distancing practices will be in place to meet State mandates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion #79 P.O. Box 977, 11 Sullivan St., Berwick, ME, 03901-0977 or to St. Mary's d'Youville Pavilion, https://www.stmarysmaine.com/ways-to-give/give-online-today. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
