ROLLINSFORD - Ronald L. Watson, 70, husband of Linda (Burns) Watson, of Rollinsford passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Hahira, Ga., to the late Jack and Willie (O'Quinn) Watson.
Ronald proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and while a crew chief flew 11 days without incident earning him the Bronze Star.
He was presently employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a marine machinery mechanic.
For the work he performed on the USS Hartford (SSN 768), he was invited by the commander of the vessel to accompany the crew on its first dive.
Besides his wife of 45 years, Linda, survivors include his children, Laurie Jordan of Milton, Robert Burns Watson of Riverside, Calif., Rodney Watson of Oneonta, N.Y. and Monica Holliman of Woodstock, Ga.; siblings, Larry Watson of Lakeland, Ga. and Patricia Watson Barnes of Lakeland, Ga.; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews
SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment will take place at Empire Church Cemetery, Lakeland, Ga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
