GONIC - Ronald Lachapelle, 81, of 16 Sherman Street, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born August 8, 1937 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late George "Pete" Aime and Diana (Dolbec) Lachapelle.
He was a lifelong resident of Rochester and was a graduate of Holy Rosary High School, Class of 1955. He also graduated from Portsmouth Technical School as an electronic technician and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Later Ron worked as a sales representative for Prudential Insurance Company for 28 years.
He was a longtime communicant of St. Leo Catholic Church where he served on the parish council and as chairman for 25 years.
He was a member and past exalted ruler of the Rochester Order of Elks #1393, American Legion Post #7 and the Club Victoire. Ron served as Rochester police commissioner for 30 years and member of the Rochester Fire Department as deputy chief and chaplain for a total of 56 years. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Members of his family include his loving wife of 58 years, Rosemarie (DiGaetano) Lachapelle; sons, John and wife Cecily Lachapelle, of Portsmouth N.H., Pete Lachapelle of Gonic, N.H.; daughters, Cindy and husband Frank Williams and Karen and husband Scott Ellis, all of Rochester, N.H.; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Ward of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., in Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church, North Main Street, Rochester, N.H., with Fr. Paul Montminy as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Spaulding High School Hockey, c/o Michelle Grondin, 33 Monroe Drive, Unit 6, Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019