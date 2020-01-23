|
SPENCER, Mass. - Ronald Pontbriand, 88, formerly of Spencer, Massachusetts, died on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born in Spencer, Mass., he was a graduate of David Prouty High School, class of 1950.
He was a decorated veteran and surveyor in the Korean War.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Michelle Irvin of Georgetown, Texas and Valerie Pontbriand of Hampton, N.H.; his son JP Pontbriand of Hampton Falls, N.H.; two sisters and two brothers. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and 12 nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial service is scheduled for February 9, 2020 at 12 p.m., with visitation at 11 a.m., at the J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home in Spencer, Mass.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020