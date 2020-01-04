|
|
KITTERY, Maine - Rosalind M. Davis, 91, widow of James E. Davis, Sr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Durgin Pines in Kittery, Maine. She was born on June 2, 1928 in Eliot, Maine to Charles and Georgia (Langley) Tetherly.
Prior to her retirement, Rosalind was employed by the Portsmouth Herald in the circulation department for over 30 years.
Rosalind was a former member of the Women of Moose Portsmouth Chapter No. 1149. She loved spending time with her family, especially caring for her grandchildren and Ros was a big John Wayne fan. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, Arizona and Wyoming with her family. Ros also loved her dogs and cats. She was an amazing cook and had a sense of humor and wit like no other.
Rosalind was preceded in death by her mother when she was only three days old; her siblings, Viola Perham, Alice Mayhew and Herbert Tetherly; niece, Barbara McKenney and son-in-law, Mark Andrews.
Ros's family would like to thank the entire staff at Durgin Pines for the care and compassion extended to Rosalind over the past seven years.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Horton of Phoenix, Ariz., James Davis, Jr. (Judy) of York, Maine, Steven Davis of Kittery, Maine, Pamela Andrews (Tom) of Rochester, N.H., and Randy Davis (Debbie) of Kittery Point, Maine; daughter-in-law, Theresa Davis of Kittery, Maine; 11 grandchildren, Charles Horton, Katie Horton, Stephanie Vander Els, Alison Pohopek, Jessica Davis, Erica Rice, Amanda Jacobsen, Jamie Bouchard, Jr., Grant, Nicolle Thurlow and Sarah Sharp; 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12 p.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Family and friends invited.
Family flowers only. Memorial contributions may be made to: Toys for Tots. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020