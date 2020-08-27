HAMPTON - Rose Agnes Marcotte, 102, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Rose was born in Haverhill, Mass., on November 23, 1917, a daughter of the late Edward and Rose Anna (Proulx) Highe. She shared over 57 years of beautiful marriage with her late husband, Arthur C. Marcotte who died in 1997.
She is survived by her daughters, Alice Moline and her husband, Russ, Colette Oleson and Michele Coughlin and her husband, John, and her son, Arthur Bernard Marcotte and her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her dear husband Arthur, Rose was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Highe, Sister Alice Highe S.C.O. and Helen Mooshian and her infant grandson, Eric Oleson.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
