1/1
Rose Agnes Marcotte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMPTON - Rose Agnes Marcotte, 102, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Rose was born in Haverhill, Mass., on November 23, 1917, a daughter of the late Edward and Rose Anna (Proulx) Highe. She shared over 57 years of beautiful marriage with her late husband, Arthur C. Marcotte who died in 1997.

She is survived by her daughters, Alice Moline and her husband, Russ, Colette Oleson and Michele Coughlin and her husband, John, and her son, Arthur Bernard Marcotte and her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her dear husband Arthur, Rose was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Highe, Sister Alice Highe S.C.O. and Helen Mooshian and her infant grandson, Eric Oleson.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Rose's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved