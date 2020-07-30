EXETER - Rose C. Wheeler, 95, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Exeter Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1925, she was one of two children. She grew up in Brooklyn and fondly recalled spending her youth playing at Prospect Park along with her brother, Frank.
In her middle teens, her family moved to San Diego, Calif., where Rose lived for many years and graduated from Hoover High School. During World War II, Rose took part in many United Service Organization activities supporting service members. As fate would have it, on a bus ride, she met US Marine William E. Wheeler. They wrote to each other while he was part of the major operations in the Pacific and fell in love. They wed in 1947 and raised their two children in San Diego.
Rose worked for 20 years for the Grossmont Vocational Nursing School as a secretary. In 1998, Rose was preceded in death by her husband. In 2005, Rose moved to N.H. to be closer to family.
Rose is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James "Jim" and Jerri Wheeler of North Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Todd DeMitchell of New Hampshire; granddaughter, Melissa Wheeler of Texas; and several generations of nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours or funeral services at this time. Private burial services will be held for the family at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery in San Diego, Calif. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.