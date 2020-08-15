PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Rose Cavalieri Whalen peacefully passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at her home in Portsmouth with family. She was 99 years old.



She was born on Feb. 18, 1921 in Portsmouth, N.H., the daughter of the late Antonina (Noto) Cavalieri and the late Raymond Cavalieri.



Rose grew up at in the Hart-Rice House in the Old North End of Portsmouth and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School. Additionally, she was a dedicated supervisor of data processing computer for many years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where she retired in July 1973.



She married Robert Whalen on June 13, 1964 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Portsmouth; Robert predeceased her in 2015 and she remained in Portsmouth for her entire life. She very much enjoyed spending time with family and hosting family functions. She will always be remembered for her joyful and very generous disposition and her love and devotion of her entire family.



Rose is survived by her brother, Frank Cavalieri of Portsmouth; nephews and nieces Dr. Donald J. Larnard and wife Kathleen of Stratham, N.H., Nancy (Larnard) Lavoie and husband Robert, Richard Larnard and wife Anne, and Linda Larnard, Elizabeth Mizchek-Larnard all of Amesbury, Mass., Joanna Larnard of Rochester, N.H.; grandnieces and grandnephews Andrew Lavoie and his wife Jillian (Pelletier) Lavoie and Ashley (Lavoie) Sweeney and her husband Michael Sweeney all of of Newton, N.H., Dr. Jeffrey Larnard and his wife Dr. Emily (Howe) Larnard of Jamaica Plain, Mass., Jonathan Larnard of North Andover, Mass., Elianna Larnard of Amesbury, Mass. and Megan Lucas and Ray Lucas of Rochester, N.H.



Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private gravesite service for immediate family at the Calvary Cemetery.



The family would also like to thank the Farrell Funeral Home in Portsmouth for their assistance.







