HAMPTON - Rose M. McEachern, 90, of Hampton, died peacefully, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Cornerstone in Hampton. She was born in Wakefield, Mass., September 5, 1929 one of six children to the late James and Beatrice (Orben) Callahan.
Rose was raised on Mission Hill in Roxbury, Mass. She worked as a bookkeeper and head cashier for First National Stores before becoming a stay at home Mom raising her daughter while volunteering at Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers, Mass., and serving as the secretary and president of the Hunt Memorial Aid Association.
She moved to Hampton in the 1990's coming from Danvers where she made her home for 38 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church.
She shared 63 years of marriage with her husband, the late Frank McEachern, Jr., who predeceased her in August of 2019.
She leaves her daughter Susan Schwartz and her husband Mark of Hampton and her grandson Sean McEachern and his fiancé Alyssa Goulding.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by five siblings, James, Ruth, Carolyn, Jean, Mary Elizabeth, and Patricia.
SERVICES: After cremation interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
