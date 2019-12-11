|
DOVER - Roselyn Anita Goodman (nee Goldman) passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 97 in the Watson Fields Nursing Home in Dover, N.H. She was born on November 2, 1922 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of David and Emma (Taub) Goldman.
She married the late Melvin Goodman in 1947 after meeting him while on a summer holiday at Old Orchard Beach, Maine in 1946. She moved to Portsmouth, N.H. where she lived for over 50 years and worked part time in the family business, Goodman's, a clothing store on Congress Street in downtown Portsmouth, N. H. She and her late husband had an opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe.
She was an avid reader, a true anglophile, enjoyed writing, and in her later years enjoyed water color painting. She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue in Portsmouth, N.H. for over 60 years.
She is survived by her children, Mark Goodman (Susan), of North Berwick, Maine, Cheryl Pober (Zalmon), of Halifax; Nova Scotia; a daughter in-law Suellen Goodman of Kennebunk, Maine; a grandson, Benjamin Goodman of Washington, D.C.; her identical twin sister, Shirley Jacobson, of Portland, Maine; and her younger sister, Marilyn Nadler(Norman) of Westmount, Quebec. She is also survived by three step-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces, and nephews in California, Florida, New Hampshire, Maine, and Quebec. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Melvin, and her youngest child, Michael.
She will be remembered for sharp wit and her sarcastic humor. As the years progressed, she became a woman who spoke her own mind and lived life on her own terms. She had a great sense of social justice and stood up for people whom were unable to stand up themselves.
SERVICES: There will be a private graveside service at the family's request.
SERVICES: There will be a private graveside service at the family's request.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019