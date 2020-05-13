|
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Rosemary Liston Janas was born January 25, 1933, raised, and lived most of her life in Lowell, Mass. Rosemary passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the daughter of James P. Liston and Florence Geary Liston and sister to Patricia Liston and James Liston.
The former wife of John J. Janas Jr., of Lowell, and graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell State Teachers' College; she was a teacher, childcare provider, and loving mother. Her love of all children, education, her faith, and her family were evident throughout her life. She loved the ocean and spent many summers at Hampton Beach, N.H. She later lived on the coast of Maine in Kennebunk where she formed many strong and lasting friendships, before returning to Lowell in early January 2020.
She is survived by her three daughters, Rosemary Janas Harrington, Kathleen Hennigan, and Christine Correa; her two sons John J. Janas III MD and Michael J. Janas; eight grandchildren, Jordan Janas, Sean Hennigan, Jennifer Hennigan, Heather Janas, Michaela Harrington, Colin Harrington, Eric Correa, and Catie Correa; sons-in law Colin Harrington and Artie Correa; daughters-in-law Maureen Goulson Janas and Laura Denton Janas; and sisters-in-law Ellie Liston and Margaret Janas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 13 to May 16, 2020