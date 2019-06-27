|
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - With her family gathered around her, Rosemary McCormick Smith died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She would have been 96 on June 5.
A gracious, loving and stylish lady, Rosemary will be deeply missed and will be remembered for her warm smile, deep faith, sense of humor, ability to overcome adversity, her remembrance of birthdays, her homemade bread, and the extraordinary number of people who called her a friend.
Rosemary was born in Stoughton, Mass., in 1923 and lived in New Bedford, Mass., Exeter and Barrington, N.H., and then Tucson, Ariz., before going to live near her daughter on Sanibel Island, Fla., in 2010.
Rosemary was a poet and writer and worked as a secretary and then paralegal for a law firm in Exeter for many years, also staying very involved with her church, her weekend courses at the University of New Hampshire, and her three children's school activities. While living in Tucson, Rosemary took many courses in writing at the University of Arizona and published her life story My Journey in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William G. Smith (2001), and her four younger siblings, Robert McCormick, Michael McCormick, Anne Fisher, and Dee Foerst.
She is survived by her daughter Ellen Sloan (Ralph) of Sanibel Island, Fla.; Michael Smith (Christine) of Hopatcong, N.J.; Therese Marie Stripling (Thomas) of Fairfax Station, Va.; her four grandchildren Mollie and Emily Smith, and Liam and Kellum Stripling; and her great-grandson Jayden Smith.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m., at her beloved parish - St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Sanibel Island, Fla., and she will be buried in the Kelley Family plot in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Stoughton, Mass.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 27 to June 30, 2019