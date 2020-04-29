|
|
SANFORD, Maine - Roslyn Rowell Levesque, a longtime resident of Sanford, Maine, died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Fla., at the age of 88. She was born and raised in Dover, N.H.
She was predeceased by her father, Bridge Rice Rowell (1952) and her mothers, Jenny Platts Rowell (1936) and Olive Platts Rowell (1979).
She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Brown and husband Mark of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Lorna Boudwin and husband Leslie of Dickinson, Texas; and granddaughter, Brittney Boudwin of Seattle, Wash.
SERVICES: A full obituary may be read at www.allcounty.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020