EPPING - Ross Douglas Morrison, 58, passed away at his home in Epping, N.H. on the evening of Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was in the loving presence of his daughter, Brooke Perkins, and his wife, Rebecca Morrison.He is predeceased by his father, Dr. Kenneth Morrison, mother, Virginia Morrison, his nephew, Daniel Brocato, and his Marine brothers lost in the tragic 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. He is survived by all that loved him, but especially his family: Rebecca Morrison, Brooke and Jacob Perkins, Emily Domoracki, Ashley and Greg St. Angelo, Sally Brocato, Jeremy Brocato and family, Keith Brocato and family, Craig Morrison, Wanda Morrison, Alex Morrison, Emily Morrison, Anne Morrison, Liam Barberich, Julia Barberich, John Barberich, and his three loyal dogs, Maggie, Luna, and Mazy. The extended family list would require such length of time to accurately depict that we will simply say this: you know who you are, and you know how much you meant to him.There are no words to adequately describe this larger-than-life man, and how he touched the lives of his friends, family, and acquaintances, but we'll try.Ross grew up in Epping, quickly earning the nickname "Boy Darling" with his boundless charm and smiling blue eyes. His early life was one of hard work on the farm at Green Pastures, a spiritual community founded by his father, Kenneth Morrison, and Walter Bahan. Ross was a natural storyteller, and the tales from his days on the farm were plentiful, tinged with nostalgia, and usually served as a vessel for a particular moral lesson. He was a gifted teacher, and an incredibly spiritual person, easily able to connect with people, nature, and animals on a deeper level.In 1981, Ross left pastoral life on the farm to serve his country in the Marine Corps. His brother, Craig, recently recalled Ross at his Marine graduation, remarking that he had transformed from a charming boy into a strong, confident, responsible man. The stories from his time in the Marines were particularly close to Ross's heart, and he would share these tales freely, with great emotion.In 1983, Ross was a member of the 1st Battalion 8th Marines stationed in Beirut, Lebanon on a military peacekeeping operation. On October 23rd, the Marine barracks were attacked by a suicide bomber, killing 220 Marines, and devastating countless lives across the globe. Ross's family desperately sought news of his survival, calling on every contact, dialing every telephone number, and scouring the news for information. After days of fruitless searching, Ken Morrison decided to call President Ronald Reagan directly. As a result, Ross was mentioned by name in President Reagan's Speech to the Nation on Lebanon and Grenada on October 27, 1983. Along with his family, the nation rejoiced that he was found to be alive, and safe.These shared experiences helped Ross to immediately, earnestly connect with others. Not only did he develop deep, meaningful connections with his Marine brothers, but he learned much about what makes life precious. He was a Peaceful Warrior, honoring the value of human life and the beauty of the world while having the courage to protect what mattered. He was respectful to everyone he met, and made friends easily, often, and everywhere. He stuck up for underdogs, showed up for his friends and family, fixed stone walls for neighbors, cheered at middle school basketball games, escorted old ladies to their cars, gave the best hugs in the universe, and made sure that his love was easily accessible to everyone, especially those that needed it most.He loved life, and lived it well. He was a true local, and loved his hometown with all his closest friends and family in easy reach. In recent years, he most enjoyed schooling his buddies at golf, and hunting in the New Hampshire woods. In 2014, he won the New Hampshire Big Game Trophy Award for his prize deer weighing 220 pounds, with 10 points. He had great respect for animals, and despite his love of the hunt, his most treasured memories were often setting up a tree stand just to admire deer gliding through the forest.When he wasn't hunting, golfing, or helping a neighbor, he was most often relaxing on his back porch with his wife, Becky and their three dogs, watching a variety of songbirds, hummingbirds, and bees enjoy the beautiful yard and garden he had thoughtfully cultivated.SERVICES: Services are planned to commence on his 60th birthday, July 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, N.H. He is greatly missed, and always will be. If you would like to convene with him, we recommend you play some B.B. King and take in the beauty of the New England landscape.