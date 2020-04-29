|
WELLS, Maine - Rudolph H. "Skip" Larson, 81, of Wells, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. Born November 25, 1938 in Wilton, N.H., he was a son of Rudolph and Thyra (Stedt) Larson.
In 1965, Skip married his sweetheart Margaret M. "Peggy" Boucher and together raised their three children and shared a lifetime of memories.
A graduate of Medford High School and veteran of the Air Force, Skip worked at Liberty Mutual until his retirement in 2003.
Skip was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed being outdoors, especially golfing, fishing and spending time with his dogs.
Skip is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Larson of Wells, Maine; two sons, Keith Larson and wife Laura of Brunswick, Maine; Erik Larson and wife Laura of Dunbarton, N.H.; his daughter, Donna Neer and husband Warren of Sanford, Maine; his brother, William Larson and wife Carolyn of Arlington, Mass.; his sister, Thyra Grant and husband Phil of Medford, Mass.; and four grandchildren, Hannah Neer, Brady, Alex, and Cody Larson.
SERVICES: Memorial services are being withheld until a future date at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.
Should friends choose, donations in his name can be made to: ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Skip's Book of Memories Page at www.bibbermemorial.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020