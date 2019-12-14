|
KITTERY, Maine - Russell Clark Hume Sr., 82, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Kittery after a long illness.
Russ was born in Melrose, Mass., on May 10, 1937 to the late Clark and Ethel (Russell) Hume.
Russ graduated from Limington Academy in Limington, Maine.
On Aug. 15, 1959, Russell married Suzanne Faye Clark of Cornish, Maine, and they relocated to York, Maine.
Russell joined the apprenticeship program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. In 1963 to 1995 Russ worked out of the Boilermakers Union Local 29.
Russell enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, boating and other outdoor activities.
Russ is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Suzanne Hume, his two sons Russ Jr. and Gary Hume. Two grandsons Colin and Brandon Hume, and great granddaughter Sophia.
A special thanks to the York Hospital Hospice for their extraordinary care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Russell may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org)
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later point.
To leave condolences for the Hume family, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Hume family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019