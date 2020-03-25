|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Russell D. Dockham, 62, of North Hampton, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Exeter Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Portsmouth, May 31, 1957; a son of Jayne (Morrison) Dockham of Rye and the late Walter E. "Bud" Dockham, Jr.
Russ attended Rye schools and Portsmouth High School. He was a US Army veteran serving at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo. He worked as a self- employed carpenter and had made his home in North Hampton since the late 1980's.
His pride and joy was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle as well as enjoying surfing and the ocean.
He was also predeceased by his brother David in 1977.
In addition to his mother and her companion Ian Johnston he leaves close friend, Elizabeth, as well as Jeff Holihan and Mike Coburn.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, with urn burial to follow in the Central Cemetery, Rye with military honors.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the Rye Lions Club, P.O. Box 446, Rye, NH 03870. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Russ's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020