Russell D. Dockham
NORTH HAMPTON - Russell D. Dockham, 62, of North Hampton, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will immediately follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Central Cemetery, Rye with military honors.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the Rye Lions Club, P.O. Box 446, Rye, NH 03870. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Russ's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
