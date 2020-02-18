|
|
YORK, Maine - Russell E. Matthews, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Dover, N.H. surrounded by close family. He was born to the late Frank M. and Viola E. (Chase) Matthews in York, Maine on November 15, 1932, raised in York Beach, Maine, and graduated from York High School in 1951.
Shortly after graduation from high school Russell joined the Air Force where he served for four years and is a veteran of the Korean War. After finishing his military service he continued his government service working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for the next 35 years where he retired as a Naval Architect. Russell lived and raised a family in Rye, N.H. over the course of approximately 20 years prior to moving back to York Beach, Maine, the place for him that was always "home".
He is survived by daughter Melinda (Phil) Johnson of Manchester, Mass.; son Rick (Annette) Matthews and beloved granddaughters Samantha and Arianna of Skaneateles, N.Y. He is also survived by his brother John Matthews and sister Marilyn Soule. He was predeceased by brothers Donald and George Matthews and sister Joyce Thayer.
Russell was very dedicated to Union Congregational Church of York Beach where he served as a Deacon and volunteered in numerous capacities over the years. Russell was an avid sport fan and a diehard Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was also a committed tinkerer and always had multiple projects ongoing both on his house and in his yard. Most who knew him considered him to be the epitome of a good neighbor.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, in the Union Congregational Church, Church Street, York Beach, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Congregational Church, P.O. Box 567, York Beach, ME 03910. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020